Rescue 118 called in to assist in Downings rescue effort

The Rescue 118 helicopter was dispatched after a man got into difficulty in the water at Downings this morning.

Shortly before 4am, a member of the public alerted the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-ordination subcentre in Malin Head to a report of a male in the water.

Mulroy Coast Guard Units’ boat and drone teams, along with the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo, were tasked to the scene.

A man had been recovered from the water by the initial caller, and there was a suggestion of a second person that may be in the water.

As a result, an extensive land, sea and air search commenced.

However, further enquiries established that no other person was unaccounted for, and the search was stood down.