Marine environmentalist tells Donegal TD there is no sustainable level of salmon farming

A leading marine environmentalist has told the Dail she does believe there is any acceptable level of salmon farming, because the resources it takes up disrupts other fisheries and is not sustainable.

Karin Dubsky, Director of Coastwatch Ireland was answering questions at the Oireachtas Marine Committee from Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

He raised the need for jobs in coastal communities, and asked if a formula could be found whereby aquaculture would be acceptable from an environmental point of view…..