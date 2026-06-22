The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 22/06/2026

Today we reflect on a heartbreaking weekend for the county following a tragedy at the Donegal International Rally, alongside massive local developments for Finn Harps FC, a historic abuse sentencing, and international political shockwaves.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🏎️ Tragedy at the Donegal International Rally: We reflect on a devastating weekend following the tragic death of 15-year-old spectator Tadhg Callaghan Carter at the rally.
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Community Grief: St Eunan’s College Principal Damien McCroary speaks to us about the profound shock and loss felt across the school community.
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The Response: We hear from Motor Club Ireland on the safety protocols and the impact on the motorsport community.
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The Investigation: Sergeant Sean McDaid joins us to provide an update on the ongoing Garda investigation into the incident at Trentagh and issues an appeal for witnesses.
⚖️ Justice After Decades of Silence: Gary Duffy of KRW Law reflects on the landmark case of 83-year-old Patrick Sharkey, who was sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to around 130 charges of historical childhood sexual abuse. He outlines how Sharkey abused 19 young boys over a 25-year period, with many of those horrific assaults occurring during trips to Donegal.
⚽ A Multi-Million Euro Future for Finn Harps: The Chair of Finn Harps, Ian Harkin, joins the show to share breaking details of a massive, potential multi-million euro takeover deal. He outlines what this means for the future of the club ahead of a crucial vote before shareholders next month.
🎻 The Croke Park Ban: Donegal piper Christy Murray joins the studio to discuss the controversial decision surrounding his performance ban at Croke Park and what it means for traditional musicians.
🟢 Donegal’s Championship Exit: GAA pundit and Donegal legend Brendan Devenney stops by to reflect on a disappointing weekend on the pitch as Donegal exits this year’s Senior Football Championship.
🦭 Seal Disturbance Concerns: Local listener Hannes calls in to recount a worrying encounter he witnessed over the weekend, where he engaged with four kayakers who he believes were actively harassing and distressing local seal populations.
🇬🇧 Keir Starmer Resigns: Local analyst Richard Logue joins Greg to react to the breaking global news from London, as Keir Starmer officially announces he is stepping down as UK Prime Minister.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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