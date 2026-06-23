The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 23/06/2026

Today we navigate a profoundly heavy and emotional show, listening to the immense courage of abuse survivors following two massive convictions, alongside essential summer safety guidance and positive local healthcare updates.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our regular thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines making waves this morning.
☀️ Donegal Council Warm Weather Advice: As a highly anticipated summer heatwave hits the region, Garry Martin, Director of Services with Donegal County Council, joins us with essential advice. He outlines how the public can stay safe, manage resources responsibly, and protect our coastal areas during this intense warm spell.
⚖️ The Fall of Jeffrey Donaldson: Former editor of the Derry Journal, Pat McArt, joins Greg to provide comprehensive analysis and local reaction following the stunning conviction of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for child rape and historical sexual abuse offences.
🗣️ Patrick Sharkey’s Victims Speak Out: In the wake of the recent sentencing of 83-year-old serial abuser Patrick Sharkey in a Donegal court, we hear a powerful and moving interview with Michael Bacon, one of the 19 young boys Sharkey abused over a 25-year period under the guise of school and kayaking trips.
💔 A Survivor’s Fight for Justice: In an incredibly brave and harrowing interview, a local listener named Mary contacts the show to share her own story of being sexually abused as an eight-year-old child. She speaks out about the ongoing trauma of her past and her deep frustration that her abuser has fled the state to evade the Irish justice system.
🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Padraig McFadden joins Greg live in the studio for this week’s slot, delivering vital local security notices, road safety reminders for the good weather, and the latest witness appeals from across the division.
🏥 Breakthrough for Buncrana Community Hospital: Cllr Fionán Bradley brings us a very positive update following a high-stakes meeting between the HSE, local politicians, and community representatives. He shares the encouraging new developments regarding the long-awaited renovation and future proofing of the community hospital.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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