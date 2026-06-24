The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 24/06/2026

Today we address urgent road safety concerns outside a Donegal national school, a significant legislative milestone for grieving parents across the border, crucial regional healthcare updates, and a controversial parting reflection on the Defective Blocks Scheme.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our comprehensive review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.

🚸 Road Safety in Lettermacaward: National School Principal Ciarán McDevitt and Cllr Brian Carr join the show to spotlight critical traffic and safety hazards facing students in the village. They outline the immediate infrastructure changes needed to protect children during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.

👶 Baby Loss Certificates Launched: Melissa Crockett joins us to welcome the official introduction of the Baby Loss Certificate scheme in Northern Ireland. She discusses the profound emotional importance of this new legislation, which offers formal, official recognition to parents who experience a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks.

🏥 Regional Health Forum Updates: Cllr Declan Meehan breaks down the latest progress reports from his recent attendance at the Regional Health Forum. He shares crucial timelines on the development of the new Surgical Hub at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and details his efforts raising the critical state of dental screening programs in our national schools.

🏛️ A Controversial Council Farewell: Outgoing Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Paul Canning, reflects on his intensive year in office, the busy local government agenda, and the weight of the civic role. However, his parting comments spark immediate debate as he suggests that a shortfall in funding experienced by some homeowners in the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme may be driven by property upgrades rather than basic remediation costs.

🌱 In the Garden: We close the show with our resident gardening expert, Paul McLaughlin, who takes to the airwaves to answer listener questions, offering seasonal tips, plant care advice, and solutions for your summer blooms.