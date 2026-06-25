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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Gardaí seek assistance to locate missing Ciaran Hughes

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Ciaran Hughes, who is reported missing from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal since Tuesday 23rd June 2026.

Ciaran is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a regular build, dark brown hair and brown eyes with a dent under one eye.

When last seen, he was wearing cotton loose grey shorts, black Nike runners and a navy t-shirt.

Gardaí and Ciaran’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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