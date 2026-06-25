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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City are both in LOI action tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Harps travel to face Athlone Town having lost their three previous matches.

Last week’s 3-1 defeat away to Cobh was preceded by heavy defeats to Cork City and UCD.

Derry City, meanwhile, return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell as they welcome to challenge of Drogheda United.

The Candy Stripes managed to secure a point against league-leaders Shamrock Rovers on Monday but go into Friday’s game with just 5 wins from their 23 matches so far.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to look ahead to the weekend’s fixtures and started with the recent news that broke of a potential investor at Finn Park…

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