The Score – 25/06/26

This week on The Score…

Keith Cowan joins us for our weekly League Of Ireland chat ahead of this weekend’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

We also hear from inside the Derry City camp ahead of their return to the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow night.

Chris Ashmore speaks to new Swilly Rovers manager Columba O’Donnell as the club aim to make a resurgence under a new management set-up.

Plus, Tug of War Ireland Chairperson & President Martin Egan talks about ambitions to get the sport back to the Olympic Games in 2032…