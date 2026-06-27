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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

A5 campaigners welcome Court of Appeal hearings this week

The Chair of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ Campaign says Thursday and Friday’s proceedings in the Court of Appeal represent a crucial step forward in gaining the legal clarity required to finally deliver the A5 upgrade.

As a campaign, they welcome detailed arguments presented in court that achieving net zero targets is compatible with building a safe, modern dual carriageway.

In a statement, the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign welcome what they say were detailed arguments presented by Counsel, which highlight that the Section 52 climate duty is designed to be a strategic, jurisdiction-wide policy mechanism rather than a barrier to individual, critical infrastructure projects.

The campaigners say while they fully respect the judicial process and the High Court’s duty to scrutinise complex new environmental legislation, the human cost of continued delay cannot be overlooked.

Since 2006, more than 50 people have lost their lives on this road. For the people of County Tyrone and the wider North West, this project is not an abstract legal debate; it is an absolute necessity for public safety and regional connectivity.

They say they are encouraged by the collaborative intervention of both the Infrastructure and Environment Ministers, noting that their unified stance underscores that public safety and environmental responsibility can and must go hand in hand.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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