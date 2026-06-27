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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

DLDC launches intergenerational project to tackle social exclusion

An initiative has been launched in Donegal to being older and younger people together in a bid to combat social exclusion.

Donegal Local Development Company and Póca Productions have launched ‘SPACE’, the Social Participation and Combating Exclusion project.

The €200,000 project, which is backed by PeacePlus, will work with up to 375 participants over the next 20 months, pairing people under 18 and people over 60, on 16 shared creative and practical projects.

DLDC Chief Executive Padraic Fingleton says older people have a lifetime of experience to share, while younger people will bring fresh energy and new perspectives………..

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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