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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Seanad told better therapy and counselling services must be provided to Creeslough families

The leader of the Seanad is to write to Tanaiste Simon Harris, asking him to ensure that adequate counselling and other support services are provided to the families of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

The issue was raised in the chamber this week by Independent Senator Sharon Keoghan, who had attended a briefing from families and survivors last week,

She backed their call for an immediate public inquiry, but said she was horrified to hear how little is available in terms of therapy and counselling……………

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