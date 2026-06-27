Tyrone beaten by Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final

It was a rip roaring day of All Ireland Football Championship quarter final action at Croke Park.

Kerry and Mayo have advanced to the semi-finals.

Armin Heinrich netted in the 69th minute, while David Clifford scored 1-08, as the Kingdom beat Tyrone 2-25 to 27 points.

Jonathon Higgins has the full time report from GAA HQ…

Mayo earlier booked their last four sport, as Andy Morans side overcame the challenge of Cork 23 points to 18 at Croke Park.

Ryan O’Donoghue top scored with 8 points in the game, Darragh Beirne with one score less.