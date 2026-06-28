Brian Maher signs new deal at Derry City

Derry City have announced goalkeeper Brian Maher has signed an extension to his contract that will see him remain at the Brandywell until at least the end of 2028.
The 25-year old who joined the Candystripes in 2022 has been out with a broken bone in his wrist since February, but has returned to full training in recent weeks.
Speaking to the club website this afternoon, manager Tiernan Lynch said it was a superb piece of business for Derry City and he had no doubt that the Dubliner was ready to return to his rightful spot very soon.
“Everyone knows how highly we rate Brian and I’m delighted that he has agreed to put pen to paper.
“I’m on record as saying I believe he’s the top ‘keeper in the country and Derry fans will also be thrilled with this news given his massive popularity.
“There is plenty more to come from Brian and he’ll be a major part of this squad both this season and in years to come.”
The City Number 1 is clearly in the running to make his long-awaited return to action this coming Friday night at home to Waterford.