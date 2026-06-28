Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Brian Maher signs new deal at Derry City

Derry City have announced goalkeeper Brian Maher has signed an extension to his contract that will see him remain at the Brandywell until at least the end of 2028.
The 25-year old who joined the Candystripes in 2022 has been out with a broken bone in his wrist since February, but has returned to full training in recent weeks.
Speaking to the club website this afternoon, manager Tiernan Lynch said it was a superb piece of business for Derry City and he had no doubt that the Dubliner was ready to return to his rightful spot very soon.
“Everyone knows how highly we rate Brian and I’m delighted that he has agreed to put pen to paper.
“I’m on record as saying I believe he’s the top ‘keeper in the country and Derry fans will also be thrilled with this news given his massive popularity.
“There is plenty more to come from Brian and he’ll be a major part of this squad both this season and in years to come.”
The City Number 1 is clearly in the running to make his long-awaited return to action this coming Friday night at home to Waterford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Bus damaged by youths in Derry city centre

28 June 2026
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspicious object detected in Derry declared a ‘hoax device’

28 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in Muff

28 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on multiple drugs charges

28 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Bus damaged by youths in Derry city centre

28 June 2026
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspicious object detected in Derry declared a ‘hoax device’

28 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in Muff

28 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on multiple drugs charges

28 June 2026
Doctor places hands on patient for comfort during medical consult in office. High quality photo
News, Audio

Miscarriage leave being considered by the Government

28 June 2026
josh mcerlean
News

WRC: McErlean secures best ever result with 4th placed finish at Rally Acropolis

28 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube