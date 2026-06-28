Bus damaged by youths in Derry city centre

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of criminal damage in the early hours of this morning.

Police received a report at around 1.50am that a bus had been attacked in the Drumahoe Park & Ride area of the city.

Officers attended the scene, where it was reported that there had been an altercation on the bus, with reference made to the park and ride area.

As it approached Drumahoe, the vehicle was subsequently met by a group of around 10-15 youths wearing face coverings.

Believing the group wanted to board the bus and continue the altercation, the driver drove off, resulting in the youths throwing a number of items at the vehicle.

They also punched and kicked the bus.

One of the top-level windows on the bus was subsequently smashed and another window damaged.

The driver continued on to the hospital, in case any of the passengers had been injured and, as the bus passed the Ivy Mead area, another smaller group of approximately six people wearing face coverings attempted to attack the bus.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.