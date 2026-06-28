Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Canning turns first sod on major hometown project before relinquishing Mayoral chain

A ceremonial Groundbreaking Ceremony event has taken place in Newtowncunningham to mark the official commencement of a long-awaited community development aimed at children.

The PeacePlus backed initiative will deliver a new playpark, multi-use games area, sensory garden, and canopy space.

The event was one of the last official engagements carried out by Cathaoirleach Cllr. Paul Canning, who relinquishes the Mayoral Chain at tomorrow’s AGM of Donegal County Council.

He says to launch a €500,000 project on his own doorstep as one of his last projects was very satisfying………..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in Muff

28 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on multiple drugs charges

28 June 2026
Doctor places hands on patient for comfort during medical consult in office. High quality photo
News, Audio

Miscarriage leave being considered by the Government

28 June 2026
josh mcerlean
News

WRC: McErlean secures best ever result with 4th placed finish at Rally Acropolis

28 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in Muff

28 June 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged to court in Derry on multiple drugs charges

28 June 2026
Doctor places hands on patient for comfort during medical consult in office. High quality photo
News, Audio

Miscarriage leave being considered by the Government

28 June 2026
josh mcerlean
News

WRC: McErlean secures best ever result with 4th placed finish at Rally Acropolis

28 June 2026
lk car seized
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Letterkenny had bald tyres, no NCT or tax

28 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police at the scene of Derry adventure park following discovery of ‘suspicious object’

28 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube