Canning turns first sod on major hometown project before relinquishing Mayoral chain

A ceremonial Groundbreaking Ceremony event has taken place in Newtowncunningham to mark the official commencement of a long-awaited community development aimed at children.

The PeacePlus backed initiative will deliver a new playpark, multi-use games area, sensory garden, and canopy space.

The event was one of the last official engagements carried out by Cathaoirleach Cllr. Paul Canning, who relinquishes the Mayoral Chain at tomorrow’s AGM of Donegal County Council.

He says to launch a €500,000 project on his own doorstep as one of his last projects was very satisfying………..