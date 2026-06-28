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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Man charged to court in Derry on multiple drugs charges

Derry City and Strabane Police have charged a 41-year-old man with several drug-related offences.

These include supplying class A and class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 29th June.

The arrest and charge follow the search of a car in the Culmore Road area of the city on Friday 26th June.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the matter and was later released on bail to allow further police enquiries to be conducted.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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