WRC: McErlean secures best ever result with 4th placed finish at Rally Acropolis

Joshua McErlean and Eoin Treacy have finished 4th overall in their M-Sport Ford Puma at the WRC’s Rally Acropolis in Greece.

Derry driver McErlean, who took part in the Donegal International Rally last weekend, finished 6.7 seconds ahead of Finnish driver Sami Pajari in 5th.

It’s McErlean & Treacy’s best ever finish at a World Rally Championship event.

Omagh co-driver Aaron Johnston will also be celebrating this afternoon.

He was on the notes for Takamoto Katsuta and the pair secured a podium spot by finished 3rd overall.

Sebastian Ogier won the rally by 58.3 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville after a dramatic last couple of stages which saw Neuville run into trouble.

Fermanagh/Donegal duo Jon Armstrong & Shane Byrne were up to third at one stage on Friday but succumbed to punctures and turbo issues and went out of contention.

Here’s the overall top 10…