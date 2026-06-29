American Football: Biggest game of the season beckons for Northwest Vipers

The Northwest Vipers have their biggest game of the season as they host the West Dublin Rhinos in the Harp Bowl Semi-Final on Saturday 4th July at 2.00pm at City of Derry RFC.

Everything is on the line for the local side. The winner of this high-stakes, high-intensity playoff contest will book their place in the Harp Bowl Championship Game in Athlone on July 18, while the losing team’s season comes to an abrupt end.

The Northwest Vipers are calling on the people of the north west to get behind their local American football team as they prepare for the biggest game in the club’s 39 year history.

Having completed one of the best seasons in club history with an impressive 7-1 regular season record, the Vipers earned the right to host a home playoff game.

The event is also being run as a Family Fun Day, with bouncy castles, food, refreshments and entertainment, making it a great day out for the local community while supporting the North West’s only American football club as they bid for a place in the Harp Bowl Final.