Cllr Gary Doherty is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

Cllr Gary Doherty has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, replacing outgoing Cllr Paul Canning.

His election was proposed by Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman, who praised his work on the local authority since 2014 and highlighted his deep understanding of local government and democracy. Seconding the nomination, Cllr Gerry McMonagle noted Cllr Doherty’s extensive community experience, including his past service as Mayor of Lifford-Stranorlar.

During his acceptance speech, Cllr Doherty emphasised his belief in social justice and thanked his family in the chamber for their unwavering support over the years. In an emotional tribute, he also remembered his late mother and father for their profound impact on his journey.

In a deeply personal closing statement, the new Cathaoirleach spoke openly about the importance of mental health and wellbeing. Reflecting on his own struggles, Cllr Doherty shared that there was a point in his life where holding the chain of office seemed impossible, concluding with a powerful message to anyone going through difficult times: “There are brighter days ahead.”

Meanwhile, Inishowen’s Cllr Terry Crossan has been elected as the new Leas-Cathaoirleach.

His election was proposed by Cllr Albert Doherty and seconded by Cllr Jack Murray. Paying tribute to his party colleague, Cllr Murray described Cllr Crossan as a fair man, highlighting both his Republican history and the immense importance he places on his family.

In all addresses tribute was paid to Cllr Paul Canning and Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly for their hard work over the past 12 months.