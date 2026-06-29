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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Councillor asks for details of services that will be available at the new Lifford Community Hospital site

A East Donegal Councillor has asked for details on the services which will be available at the new Lifford Community Hospital site.

This was during a meeting of the Regional Health Forum where the HSE confirmed that the Lifford Hospital will include respite care and rehabilitation capacity as well as the East Donegal CDNT hub.

Cllr Gary Doherty welcomes this confirmation but says there are outstanding issues regarding design and primary care services.

He adds that the people of East Donegal should know exactly what is included in the new site:

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