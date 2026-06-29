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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Enterprise Minister concerned at prospect of ‘Tourist Tax’

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke has expressed concern at the prospect of a tourist tax being imposed on hotel accommodation by local authorities.

Hoteliers in Donegal have expressed concern at the prospect, and speaking on the Greg Hughes Show this morning, Mr Burke said he believes new taxes should only be levied in instances where the sector is in growth, and that is not the case here.

Mr Burke was speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show about the new 9% Vat Rate which comes into effect on Wednesday for restaurant and café food, catering services, hot takeaway food, food served in pubs and hairdressing services. Accommodation is excluded from the reduced rate.

Mr Burke says recent figures show there are pressures on the hospitality sector, particularly in rural areas……………

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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