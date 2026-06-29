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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Government leaders meeting tonight to discuss the future of fuel excise cuts

Government party leaders will meet tonight to make a decision about the phased removal of excise cuts, which were introduced in the wake of April’s fuel protests.

The reductions of 32 cent a litre on diesel and 27 cent a litre on petrol are due to expire at the end of next month.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and leader of the Independents in Government Seán Canney will decide how long cuts to excise will extend beyond July, and at what rate.

Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has been looking at what may happen..……….

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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