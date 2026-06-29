North West Learning City Region formalises commitment to advancing lifelong learning in the region

The North West Learning City Region, an educational partnership between civic institutions and the further and higher education sector in the North West, has reached a significant milestone as it formalises its shared commitment to advancing lifelong learning in the region.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at an event on Friday at Ulster University’s Derry Campus, bringing together key partners in the North West Learning City Region.

The partnership builds on the existing Derry City and Strabane Learning City designation, part of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), and establishes a clear framework for improved access to learning, skills development, and enhanced social and economic outcomes across the North West.

This formal partnership follows the successful relaunch of the North West Learning City Region and Lifelong Learning Festival held in March 2026, reinforcing the collective ambition of institutions across the region to creating a culture of continuous learning and opportunity for all.

The event featured the formal MOU signing, with contributions from partners and community voices, including Derry City and Strabane District Council, Mayor Cllr Grace Uí Niallais and outgoing Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning, who shared insights on the benefits of a collaborative, region-wide approach to lifelong learning.

Cllr Canning said that, by working together across sectors and communities, they are strengthening a shared vision of a region where everyone has the chance to learn, grow, and thrive throughout their lives.