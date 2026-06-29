Planning application published for a large scale residential development in Letterkenny

A planning application is to be submitted to Donegal County Council for a 10 year permission to build 346 neighbourhood units and a creche and neighbourhood centre.

The accommodation units would be a mix of two and three bed duplex apartments, and two, three and four bedroom houses.

The application also provides for a new link road which would facilitate part of the Northern Network Project.

The application, in the name of Windyhall Developments, says Environment Impact and Natura Assessments have already been prepared.