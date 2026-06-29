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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Planning application published for a large scale residential development in Letterkenny

 

 

A planning application is to be submitted to Donegal County Council for a 10 year permission to build 346 neighbourhood units and a creche and neighbourhood centre.

The accommodation units would be a mix of two and three bed duplex apartments, and two, three and four bedroom houses.

The application also provides for a new link road which would facilitate part of the Northern Network Project.

The application, in the name of Windyhall Developments, says Environment Impact and Natura Assessments have already been prepared.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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