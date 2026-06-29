PSNI investigate Castlederg collision

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on Drumquin Road in Castlederg, that was reported just before 5.30 last evening.

When officers attended the scene, it was reported the male driver of one of the vehicles involved – a silver-coloured BMW – had left the scene, reportedly running off into a field.

Police say there were a number of minor injuries, with people seeking medical treatment in their own time.

Police urge anyone with information, or footage that captured the collision to contact them, or who may have captured the movements of the silver BMV as it drove on Dumquin Road.