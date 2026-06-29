Resurfacing works to commence on Glengesh Road today

Road resurfacing works are set to commence on the R230 Gleann Gheis Road today.

The works, which take place at the top of Gleann Gheis near the MD boundary, are expected to take three days to complete.

The road will be blocked to traffic during the works each day from 8.00am until 7.00pm and appropriate diversion signage will be erected to advise motorists.

Local traffic are advised to travel via An Machaire Road whereas HGV’s from/to Gleann Cholm Cille direction are advised to travel along the R-263 to Na Cealla Beaga (Killybegs) and onto the N-56 to Ard an RÁtha (Ardara) and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the L-6143-1 linking Crocknageeragh and Dungloe is blocked for resurfacing today.