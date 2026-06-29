Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Resurfacing works to commence on Glengesh Road today

Road resurfacing works are set to commence on the R230 Gleann Gheis Road today.

The works, which take place at the top of Gleann Gheis near the MD boundary, are expected to take three days to complete.

The road will be blocked to traffic during the works each day from 8.00am until 7.00pm and appropriate diversion signage will be erected to advise motorists.

Local traffic are advised to travel via An Machaire Road whereas HGV’s from/to Gleann Cholm Cille direction are advised to travel along the R-263 to Na Cealla Beaga (Killybegs) and onto the N-56 to Ard an RÁtha (Ardara) and vice versa.

Meanwhile, the L-6143-1 linking Crocknageeragh and Dungloe is blocked for resurfacing today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strabane psni station
News

PSNI investigate Castlederg collision

29 June 2026
Mayor Gary
News, Top Stories

Cllr Gary Doherty is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

29 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 29/06/2026

29 June 2026
Creeslough Site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to be asked to expedite a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

29 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

strabane psni station
News

PSNI investigate Castlederg collision

29 June 2026
Mayor Gary
News, Top Stories

Cllr Gary Doherty is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council

29 June 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 29/06/2026

29 June 2026
Creeslough Site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach to be asked to expedite a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

29 June 2026
Planning
News, Top Stories

Planning application published for a large scale residential development in Letterkenny

29 June 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government leaders meeting tonight to discuss the future of fuel excise cuts

29 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube