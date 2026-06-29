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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Taoiseach to be asked to expedite a public inquiry into the Creeslough tragedy

The mother of a teenager killed in the Creeslough tragedy almost four years ago says the families now believe their best chance of securing a public inquiry is through Taoiseach Michael Martin.

The Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has again stressed he will not initiate a public inquiry until the garda investigation is complete and any possible prosecutions have been completed.

However, Donna Harper, who lost her daughter Leona in the tragedy, told today’s Greg Hughes Show they’ll be stressing to the Taoiseach that there are serious and pressing questions which need to be answered………….

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