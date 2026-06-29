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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Taoiseach warns against calls for a ‘hard border’

The Taoiseach says people need to understand the impact a hard border on the island of Ireland would have on everyday life.

A Red C poll for the Business Post published over the weekend found 36 per cent of voters would support border checks with Northern Ireland to prevent onward migration from the UK.

Micheál Martin says he believes many people expressing support for a hard border have not considered the practical implications.

He says the majority of the public would quickly oppose such a move if physical border infrastructure and checks were ever reintroduced:

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