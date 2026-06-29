The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 29/06/2026

Today we address the ongoing fight for answers in the Creeslough tragedy, an urgent warning from one of the country’s biggest music stars, a looming VAT hike for the hospitality sector, and local parking frustrations.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with a look at the main stories breaking across the front pages of today’s newspapers.
⚖️ The Creeslough Inquiry Block: Donna Harper, who tragically lost her 14-year-old daughter Leona in the Creeslough explosion, joins the show. She reacts to the Minister for Justice effectively ruling out the establishment of a public inquiry until the current criminal investigation has fully concluded, sharing the family’s ongoing frustration in their quest for answers.
📉 A Lifeline for Hospitality: With the highly anticipated VAT reduction for food-led hospitality and hairdressing set to come into effect, Minister Peter Burke joins Greg to discuss the government’s economic strategy. He outlines how dropping the rate from 13.5% down to 9% is designed to inject vital viability back into local pubs, hotels, and restaurants facing soaring operational costs.
🎤 Nathan Carter’s Warning to Fans: Country music sensation Nathan Carter issues a vital warning to his fanbase following a shocking online scam. He discusses the devastating case of a vulnerable fan in Britain who was swindled out of tens of thousands of pounds by fraudsters posing as him online.
🏆 The DL Debate Preview: Pauric Hilferty stops by to preview this evening’s DL Debate podcast, reflecting on a massive, action-packed weekend of local GAA championship fixtures.
🎸 The Struggle for Small Festivals: Musician and former festival organizer John Muldowney reflects on the immense modern-day challenges of keeping independent, small-scale music festivals alive in Ireland, citing soaring insurance costs and logistical hurdles.
⚠️ The Danger of AI Pet Care: We look at a worrying new survey revealing that a growing number of pet owners are turning to Artificial Intelligence tools for veterinary and pet care advice, sparking strict warnings from animal welfare experts not to replace professional veterinary care with algorithms.
🚐 Donegal Town Camper Van Outrage: Cllr Jimmy Brogan addresses mounting public anger from residents and business owners over persistent, illegal, and obstructive parking by visiting camper vans across Donegal Town, calling for stricter enforcement and better-dedicated facilities.
🧠 Alcohol Forum Ireland Rebrands: Paula Leonard joins the studio to discuss the major rebranding of Alcohol Forum Ireland, outlining the organization’s evolving mission to reduce alcohol-related harm and support families across the region.
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