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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

PSNI appeal for information to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Derry

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Derry this morning.

The PSNI say Aurora Poletti was last spotted in the Westland Terrace area at around 10.20am today.

She is described as around 5 foot 4, slim build, with long brown hair, and was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans, black backpack and carrying a pink suitcase.

Officers say she may be travelling towards Belfast and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has information on her whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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