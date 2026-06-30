PSNI appeal for information to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Derry

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Derry this morning.

The PSNI say Aurora Poletti was last spotted in the Westland Terrace area at around 10.20am today.

She is described as around 5 foot 4, slim build, with long brown hair, and was wearing a navy jacket, blue jeans, black backpack and carrying a pink suitcase.

Officers say she may be travelling towards Belfast and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has information on her whereabouts, to contact police on 101.