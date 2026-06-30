Diesel will go ‘well above €2’ – Doherty on excise duty reapplication

Sinn Féin has called for a Dáil debate on the Government’s decision to extend reduced excise duty rates on fuel until September 1st.

The Government has confirmed that excise duty will then be restored on a phased basis for the remainder of the year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has criticised the move, saying the Government has “kicked the can down the road” rather than addressing the underlying issue.

He claims the phased reintroduction of excise duty will push fuel prices back to “well above €2” per litre.