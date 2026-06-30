Gallagher welcomes new measures for Gaeltacht and rural housing

Deputy Pat the cope Gallagher has welcomed the decision to advance the Draft Sustainable Rural and Gaeltacht and Housing National Planning Statement.

These measures aim to allow homeowners build a second one-off house on family land to facilitate downsizing, while simplifying planning rules and reducing red tape.

It’s been described as the biggest overhaul in rural housing rules in around two decades.

Deputy Gallagher says once formalised in the future it will give greater certainty to those wishing to build houses.

However, he says that provision to build on the N56 has not been included, as that is under the remit of the Department of Transport.