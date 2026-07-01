Almost €1.5 Million announced to progress the Letterbrick Water Supply Scheme

€1.457 Million has been approved for the Letterbrick Water Supply Project in Cloghan.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says following multiple meetings, Junior Environment Minister Christopher O’Sullivan has approved the funding which will deliver a permanent solution for more than 50 households that have experienced poor water quality and unreliable supply for far too long.

Deputy Gallagher says for 15 to 20 years, families in the area have relied on private wells, springs and small shared supplies, and this scheme will improve their needs, as well as supporting future housing development in the area……………..