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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

American Football: Massive weekend ahead for North West Vipers

The Northwest Vipers have their biggest game of the season as they host the West Dublin Rhinos in the Harp Bowl Semi-Final on Saturday 4th July at 2pm at City of Derry RFC.

It’s the biggest game in years for the Vipers who have traditionally drawn their players from Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

The event is also being run as a Family Fun Day, with bouncy castles, food, refreshments and entertainment, making it a great day out for the local community while supporting the North West’s only American football club as it bids for a place in the Harp Bowl Final.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking to the Head Coach Paul O’Donnell…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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