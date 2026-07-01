Communities urged to take part in National Heritage Week in Donegal

The County Donegal Heritage Office is encouraging communities across the county to take part in National Heritage Week this August.

Donegal County Council says the event runs from August 15th to 23rd, with this year’s theme focusing on Heritage at Risk.

Local groups, schools, historians and organisations are being encouraged to register events online for National Heritage Week, with a deadline of Friday, July 24th, to be included in the county event guide.

Donegal County Council says an online information session will also take place at 1pm today to help organisers prepare and promote their events.

A wide range of activities are being welcomed, including walks, talks, exhibitions, workshops, nature events and traditional skills demonstrations, along with open house events under the Heritage Open Doors initiative.

Two themed days will also feature during Heritage Week, with Wild Child Day on Saturday, August 22nd and Water Heritage Day on Sunday, August 23rd, celebrating nature, biodiversity and Ireland’s water heritage.

More information:

Any organisers wishing to have their events included in the County Donegal Heritage Week Events Guide are advised to upload their events to the official National

Heritage Week website no later than Friday, July 24. Groups or individuals interested in organising an event and who would like to attend the on-line information

session can contact the County Donegal Heritage Office which is part of the Culture Division of Donegal County Council by e-mail at oidhreacht@donegalcoco.ie or by telephone at (074) 916 3824.