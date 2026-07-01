Danny Duffy & Jason Quigley look ahead to Fight Night At The Valley 2

Fight Night At The Valley 2 will take place at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar this Saturday night.

The headline act will be Danny Duffy from Raphoe Boxing Club.

The Strabane native made his professional Debut last October when he defeated Ricky Starkey in Letterkenny and this Saturday night’s six-round main event will be against Mexico’s Lakshmy Zaragoza Conteras.

Here’s Duffy speaking with Highland’s Ciaran Cannon at a press event this week…

And here’s promoter of the event, Jason Quigley, who says he can’t wait to see the Finn Valley Centre “packed to the rafters” after a hugely successful first event back in February…