Donegal marks EU Presidency with flag-raising ceremony in Lifford

Donegal County Council has marked the start of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union with a flag-raising ceremony in Lifford.

The Irish, EU and Polish flags were raised at County House to symbolise support for the six-month Presidency and Donegal’s strong European links.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gary Doherty said it is a proud moment for Donegal and an opportunity to highlight cooperation, inclusion and shared progress across Europe.

The county has been paired with Poland for a programme of cultural and community events running throughout the Presidency, celebrating Polish heritage and strengthening local European connections.