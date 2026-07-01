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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal resident highlights repeated Irish language errors on road signs

A Donegal resident says repeated errors on Irish-language road signs highlight a lack of fluency and oversight within the council.

Dáire Ó Néill raised the issue after spotting an incorrect Irish spelling for Letterkenny on a sign at the entrance to Newtowncunningham.

The sign included a mistake where the letter “d” was used instead of an “a”, reading “Leitir Ceandinn” instead of the correct “Leitir Ceanainn”.

Speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes show, Mr Ó Néill says the error is not isolated:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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