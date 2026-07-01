Draw for 2026 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal GAA Club Championships

The draw for the 2026 Michael Murphy Sports Donegal GAA Club Football Championships took place this evening.

The Senior Championship draw is as follows:

Group A:

Glenfin

Glenswilly

Dungloe

Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair

Four Masters

St Eunan’s

Ardara

Group B:

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Termon

St. Michael’s

Sean MacCumhaills

Naomh Columba

Killybegs

Na Dunaibh

Kilcar

Senior Championship Round 1 Draw:

Dungloe v Sean MacCumhaills

Glenswilly v Termon

St Eunan’s v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Naomh Conaill v Na Dunaibh

Four Masters v Killybegs

Gaoth Dobhair v St Michael’s

Ardara v Kilcar

Glenfin v Naomh Columba

Senior Championship Round 2 Draw:

Naomh Columba v Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon v Naomh Conaill

Killybegs v Dungloe

Termon v Glenfin

St. Michael’s v Ardara

Sean MacCumhaills v St Eunan’s

Kilcar v Four Masters

Na Dunaibh v Glenswilly

Here’s Highland’s GAA Analyst Brendan Kilcoyne’s thoughts on the Senior Championship draw…

The Round 1 fixtures for the Intermediate Championship will be as follows:

Realt na Mara Bundoran v Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin

Malin v Cloughaneely

Carndonagh v Buncrana

Fanad Gaels v Burt

Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses v Baile na nGalloglach Milford

Naomh Naille v Red Hughs

The Junior A Championship Groups are as follows:

Group A:

Pettigo

Moville

Naomh Colmcille

Robert Emmets

Naomh Ultan

Na Rossa

Group B:

Urris

Naomh Padraig Lifford

St Mary’s Convoy

Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Brid

Here are the groups for the Junior B Championship:

Group A:

St Eunan’s D

Letterkenny Gaels

Naomh Padraig Lifford

Naomh Brid

Group B:

Naomh Ultan

Urris

Naomh Colmcille

St Mary’s Convoy

Senior C Championship Round 1 draw:

St Eunan’s v Termon

Glenswilly v Four Masters

Naomh Conaill v Ardara

Watch the full draw by clicking into Donegal GAA below: