Draw for 2026 Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal GAA Club Championships

The draw for the 2026 Michael Murphy Sports Donegal GAA Club Football Championships took place this evening.
The Senior Championship draw is as follows:
Group A:
Glenfin
Glenswilly
Dungloe
Naomh Conaill
Gaoth Dobhair
Four Masters
St Eunan’s
Ardara
Group B:
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Termon
St. Michael’s
Sean MacCumhaills
Naomh Columba
Killybegs
Na Dunaibh
Kilcar
Senior Championship Round 1 Draw:
Dungloe v Sean MacCumhaills
Glenswilly v Termon
St Eunan’s v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Naomh Conaill v Na Dunaibh
Four Masters v Killybegs
Gaoth Dobhair v St Michael’s
Ardara v Kilcar
Glenfin v Naomh Columba
Senior Championship Round 2 Draw:
Naomh Columba v Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon v Naomh Conaill
Killybegs v Dungloe
Termon v Glenfin
St. Michael’s v Ardara
Sean MacCumhaills v St Eunan’s
Kilcar v Four Masters
Na Dunaibh v Glenswilly
Here’s Highland’s GAA Analyst Brendan Kilcoyne’s thoughts on the Senior Championship draw…
The Round 1 fixtures for the Intermediate Championship will be as follows:
Realt na Mara Bundoran v Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin
Malin v Cloughaneely
Carndonagh v Buncrana
Fanad Gaels v Burt
Naomh Mhuire Lower Rosses v Baile na nGalloglach Milford
Naomh Naille v Red Hughs
The Junior A Championship Groups are as follows:
Group A:
Pettigo
Moville
Naomh Colmcille
Robert Emmets
Naomh Ultan
Na Rossa
Group B:
Urris
Naomh Padraig Lifford
St Mary’s Convoy
Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Brid
Here are the groups for the Junior B Championship:
Group A:
St Eunan’s D
Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Padraig Lifford
Naomh Brid
Group B:
Naomh Ultan
Urris
Naomh Colmcille
St Mary’s Convoy
Senior C Championship Round 1 draw:
St Eunan’s v Termon
Glenswilly v Four Masters
Naomh Conaill v Ardara
Watch the full draw by clicking into Donegal GAA below: