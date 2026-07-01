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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Flood maps are blocking development in parts of Inishowen – Cllr McDermott

A review is being called for into the flooding maps used for planning decisions, with claims that they are overly restrictive.

Cllr Martin McDermott says there was no consultation with local councillors during the process and argues that some areas marked as high flood risk have never actually flooded, including during severe weather events such as 2017.

He says the current mapping is making development “near impossible” in parts of the county.

The Leas Cathaoirleach says the issue has gone under the radar and needs urgent attention, however it is unclear what powers councillors have in the matter:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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