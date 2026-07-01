Free heart and hearing health checks available in Letterkenny today

Free heart and hearing health checks will be available in Letterkenny today as part of a nationwide health initiative.

Hidden Hearing and Irish Heart Foundation will have mobile health units outside Hidden Hearing’s clinic on Pearse Road from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Members of the public can avail of free blood pressure, heart, hearing and earwax checks, with no appointment needed.

Organisers say the event aims to encourage early detection of issues linked to both heart and hearing health, particularly among people over 50.