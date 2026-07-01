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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

INMO figures show 46% increase in LUH admissions on trolleys

There was a 46.5% increase in the number of patients admitted without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital in June compared with the same month last year.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which tracks overcrowding in hospitals nationwide, show that 554 patients were treated on trolleys at the hospital last month.

That’s up from 378 in June of last year.

Meanwhile, overcrowding at Sligo University Hospital also worsened, with the number of patients admitted without a bed almost doubling, rising by 90% year on year, with a jump from 466 to 885.

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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