Ireland takes helm of EU Council Presidency with Dublin Castle launch



Ireland has officially taken over the rotating Presidency of the European Council, marking the first time since 2013 that the country has held the role.

Defence Minister Helen McEntee says everything is in place to ensure a safe and secure Presidency, despite heightened security concerns in Dublin.

The six-month term will be formally launched at Dublin Castle later today, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky among those attending.

A major security operation is underway across Dublin, with hundreds of Gardaí deployed and helicopters observed over Government Buildings.

The Presidency will see Ireland chair key EU meetings and summits, including work on the next EU budget, running until the end of the year.