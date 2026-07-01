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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Jigsaw says it’s cutting its wait times, but more investment is needed to expand services

Jigsaw says it’s cut waiting times for young people seeking mental health support in half, despite a sharp rise in demand.

The national youth mental health charity received more than 11,000 referrals last year – the highest number in its history.

Referrals have risen by another 33 per cent so far this year.

Jigsaw’s Donegal base is at Pearse Road in Letterkenny, with calls for outreach services to be developed elsewhere in the county, given its size.

Jigsaw CEO Dr Joseph Duffy is warning long-term funding will be needed to improve access to services……….

 

Jigsaw Donegal can be contacted through its website HERE

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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