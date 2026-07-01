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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 1st

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 1st

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Derry train station and roads closed amid security alert

1 July 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 1st

1 July 2026
Rev Chris Matchett
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Rev Chris Matchett appointed Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral Raphoe

1 July 2026
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Police warn over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

1 July 2026
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Derry train station and roads closed amid security alert

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News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, July 1st

1 July 2026
Rev Chris Matchett
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Rev Chris Matchett appointed Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral Raphoe

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police psni car
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Police warn over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

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Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gary Doherty, pictured with Eamonn Brown, A/Director of Service Planning, Community and Culture, Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Arts Officer and Richard Gibson, Director of Service Corporate, Finance and Information Systems at the flag-raising ceremony at County House, Lifford, as Donegal County Council marks the beginning of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
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Donegal marks EU Presidency with flag-raising ceremony in Lifford

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Ward hits out at Children’s Minister over DCB in childcare facilities

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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