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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Major water mains upgrade works to begin in Letterkenny

Major water mains upgrade works are set to begin in Letterkenny to increase capacity and support future housing development in the area.

Uisce Éireann says the project will see over 800 metres of new water mains installed on Leck Road, between the N13 Ballybofey Road and the Cullion Road.

The works are part of its Accelerated Growth Programme and are designed to strengthen the local network and improve reliability of supply for existing and future homes.

Further upgrades are also underway in the Woodlands area, where around 1.5 kilometres of water mains are being replaced.

Traffic management will be in place, including a road closure on sections of Leck Road, with works expected to continue into late autumn 2026.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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