Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

A man’s been arrested following the theft of a van in Derry this morning.

Police say the blue transit van was reported stolen shortly after 5am from outside an address in the Waterside area.

Shortly before 8.20am, there was a sighting of the vehicle on Buncrana Road.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and they arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have captured footage of the vehicle between 4.45 and 8.20 this morning, or has information, to contact police.