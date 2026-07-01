Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

A man’s been arrested following the theft of a van in Derry this morning.

Police say the blue transit van was reported stolen shortly after 5am from outside an address in the Waterside area.

Shortly before 8.20am, there was a sighting of the vehicle on Buncrana Road.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and they arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have captured footage of the vehicle between 4.45 and 8.20 this morning, or has information, to contact police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

1 July 2026
INMO
News, Top Stories

INMO figures show 46% increase in LUH admissions on trolleys

1 July 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal records second-lowest average house price in Ireland

1 July 2026
Frank McBrearty 3
News, Top Stories

McBrearty believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with at council’s AGM

1 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

1 July 2026
INMO
News, Top Stories

INMO figures show 46% increase in LUH admissions on trolleys

1 July 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal records second-lowest average house price in Ireland

1 July 2026
Frank McBrearty 3
News, Top Stories

McBrearty believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with at council’s AGM

1 July 2026
Letterkenny
News

Major water mains upgrade works to begin in Letterkenny

1 July 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn urges rethink on fuel tax plans affecting rural Ireland

1 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube