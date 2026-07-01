McBrearty believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with at council’s AGM

A Donegal Councillor has called for an investigation into why he couldn’t hear what was happening at the County Council AGM this week.

Cllr Frank McBrearty, who was attending remotely, says people could hear him but he couldn’t hear them, and he believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with.

He raised the issue at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District meeting this morning.

Cllr McBrearty confirmed he has submitted a query to the council’s Meetings Administrator, and suggested this and other matters may end up in the courts.