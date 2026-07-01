Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McBrearty believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with at council’s AGM

A Donegal Councillor has called for an investigation into why he couldn’t hear what was happening at the County Council AGM this week.

Cllr Frank McBrearty, who was attending remotely, says people could hear him but he couldn’t hear them, and he believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with.

He raised the issue at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District meeting this morning.

Cllr McBrearty confirmed he has submitted a query to the council’s Meetings Administrator, and suggested this and other matters may end up in the courts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

zelensky
News, Top Stories

Ireland takes helm of EU Council Presidency with Dublin Castle launch

1 July 2026
police
News

Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

1 July 2026
INMO
News, Top Stories

INMO figures show 46% increase in LUH admissions on trolleys

1 July 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal records second-lowest average house price in Ireland

1 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

zelensky
News, Top Stories

Ireland takes helm of EU Council Presidency with Dublin Castle launch

1 July 2026
police
News

Man arrested following early morning van theft in Derry

1 July 2026
INMO
News, Top Stories

INMO figures show 46% increase in LUH admissions on trolleys

1 July 2026
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal records second-lowest average house price in Ireland

1 July 2026
Frank McBrearty 3
News, Top Stories

McBrearty believes his laptop connection may have been interfered with at council’s AGM

1 July 2026
Letterkenny
News

Major water mains upgrade works to begin in Letterkenny

1 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube