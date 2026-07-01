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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New Rural Planning Guidelines will help support and preserve local services – Harkin

 

Minister Marian Harkin says the new rural and Gaeltacht planning guidelines which care being implemented will help keep schools, post offices and other facilities open.

She says there will be a very strict requirement that houses approved under the guidelines must be primary family homes, which means they will be lived in, boosting the population in the area.

Minister Harkin says this will bring consistency and clarity to the rural housing issue………….

 

You can hear a longer version of that interview here –

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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