Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Police warn over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

Police are warning over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills following a number of recent incidents near the former mill site.

PSNI say they have dealt with reports of criminal damage, including damage to fencing and fires being deliberately lit in the area.

Officers say the behaviour poses serious safety risks and warn that somebody could be seriously injured if it continues.

Police are continuing patrols in the area and are urging anyone who notices suspicious activity to report it immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rev Chris Matchett
News, Top Stories

Rev Chris Matchett appointed Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral Raphoe

1 July 2026
police psni car
News

Police warn over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

1 July 2026
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gary Doherty, pictured with Eamonn Brown, A/Director of Service Planning, Community and Culture, Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Arts Officer and Richard Gibson, Director of Service Corporate, Finance and Information Systems at the flag-raising ceremony at County House, Lifford, as Donegal County Council marks the beginning of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
News, Top Stories

Donegal marks EU Presidency with flag-raising ceremony in Lifford

1 July 2026
WARD FOLEY
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward hits out at Children’s Minister over DCB in childcare facilities

1 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Rev Chris Matchett
News, Top Stories

Rev Chris Matchett appointed Canon of St Eunan’s Cathedral Raphoe

1 July 2026
police psni car
News

Police warn over dangerous anti-social behaviour in Sion Mills

1 July 2026
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Gary Doherty, pictured with Eamonn Brown, A/Director of Service Planning, Community and Culture, Traolach Ó Fionnáin, Arts Officer and Richard Gibson, Director of Service Corporate, Finance and Information Systems at the flag-raising ceremony at County House, Lifford, as Donegal County Council marks the beginning of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
News, Top Stories

Donegal marks EU Presidency with flag-raising ceremony in Lifford

1 July 2026
WARD FOLEY
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward hits out at Children’s Minister over DCB in childcare facilities

1 July 2026
733802291_1711680186746305_8809644303072472553_n
News

Raphoe Credit Union office set for modern upgrade

1 July 2026
new cars
News

Slight increase in new car registrations in Donegal so far in 2026

1 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube